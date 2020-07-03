NBPA Matches Player Grants To Charities Supported By Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso And Other NBA Players

The National Basketball Players Association matched $400,000 in grants to 24 NBA players' charitable efforts, including Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma.

The Kyle Kuzma Foundation supports the Children’s Institute in Los Angeles and the YMCA of Greater Flint to help with food distribution efforts for families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuzma has long called for clean water in his hometown of Flint.

“You want to talk about systematic racism?" Kuzma recently tweeted. "Flint, Michigan hasn’t had clean water since 2014. If Flint was a foreign country or a place of economic stability it would (have) been fixed ASAP.“

After the NBA was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kuzma partnered with the YMCA to donate 550 meals each week to seniors in need.

The grant money donated on behalf of Caruso also supports food distribution efforts for families affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The money will benefit the Not Impossible Foundation.

The two Lakers have also been instrumental in raising awareness around social justice in the wake of the murders of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and so many others.

The Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, will be competing for their first championship since 2010 when the season resumes near Orlando on July 30.