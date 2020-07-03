AllLakers
Top Stories
News

NBPA Matches Player Grants To Charities Supported By Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso And Other NBA Players

Jill Painter Lopez

The National Basketball Players Association matched $400,000 in grants to 24 NBA players' charitable efforts, including Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma.

The Kyle Kuzma Foundation supports the Children’s Institute in Los Angeles and the YMCA of Greater Flint to help with food distribution efforts for families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Kuzma has long called for clean water in his hometown of Flint.

“You want to talk about systematic racism?" Kuzma recently tweeted. "Flint, Michigan hasn’t had clean water since 2014. If Flint was a foreign country or a place of economic stability it would (have) been fixed ASAP.“

After the NBA was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kuzma partnered with the YMCA to donate 550 meals each week to seniors in need.  

The grant money donated on behalf of Caruso also supports food distribution efforts for families affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The money will benefit the Not Impossible Foundation. 

The two Lakers have also been instrumental in raising awareness around social justice in the wake of the murders of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and so many others.  

The Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, will be competing for their first championship since 2010 when the season resumes near Orlando on July 30. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jared Dudley On How He Builds The Lakers' Chemistry Behind The Scenes

Dudley averages 1.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 7.8 minutes a game, but his contribution to the team extends far beyond his stat-line.

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant Will Be On Cover Of NBA 2K21 'Mamba Forever' Edition

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion over his 20 seasons will the Lakers, will be posthumously honored with his third NBA 2K cover appearance.

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis Says Lakers Championship Chances Are Higher Now Than Before The Hiatus

Davis said his lingering shoulder injury had a chance to heal and he's now 100 percent healthy.

Melissa Rohlin

Nine Players Testing Positive For Coronavirus On FC Dallas In Orlando Bubble Undoubtedly Concerning For NBA

The MLS reported early on Wednesday that six FC Dallas players tested positive for the coronavirus in the Orlando bubble. The Athletic reported later in the day that it’s now nine players and one coach, raising concerns if the bubble will be safe in the NBA.

Jill Painter Lopez

Frank Vogel Says If Lakers Win Title, There Should Be An Asterisk For How Much They've Overcome

Vogel said the Lakers have pressed on through every hurdle they've had this season.

Melissa Rohlin

Report: 'Black Lives Matter’ To Be Painted On NBA Courts In Orlando

Laker Jared Dudley retweeted the ESPN report and fire emojis to show his appreciation for the NBA doing its part to promote racial justice.

Jill Painter Lopez

JR Smith Officially Signs With The Lakers

The Lakers filled their open roster spot by signing JR Smith on Wednesday after Avery Bradley opted out of the season because of family concerns.

Melissa Rohlin

Rob Pelinka Says Lakers 'Hope For The Best' That Dwight Howard Will Be A Part Of Restart

Howard didn't opt-out of the NBA's restart near Orlando in July, but he's dealing with extenuating circumstances and the Lakers are hopeful he will play.

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant Explains Why Gianna Wore A No. 2 Jersey

Gianna was inspired by Sydney Leroux to wear a No. 2 jersey.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James 'Honored’ To Be Named Sportsman Of The Year By BET Awards

The Lakers superstar earned this honor over five other finalists, including Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.

Jill Painter Lopez