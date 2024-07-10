Lakers News: JJ Redick Hires Seasoned Assistant Coach
The Los Angeles Lakers will another coach to JJ Redick's staff. The Lakers are set to add Greg St.Jean as an assistant coach. Jovan Buha of The Athletic confirmed on the news via Twitter/X.
St. Jean served as a player development coach on the 2020 Lakers champion staff under former read coach Frank Vogel. He will join Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks, who were hired just a few days ago. Both McMillian and Brooks have extension head coaching experience, which should be an excellent help for Redick. As for St. Jean, he has been under championship-level coaches like Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks alongside Vogel.
St. Jean is the son of Garry St. Jean, who was the head coach of the Sacramento Kings in the 1990s.
St. Jean started his coaching career with the Kings in the 2013-14 season as a member of the video operations department. Following his stint with the Kings, he moved on to the Brooklyn Nets organization, where he assisted with the NBA Draft combine, free agent minicamps, summer league practice, and player development workouts. St. Jean was also a member of the Nets coaching staff for the NBA Summer League in Orlando. St. Jean is another former player turned coach, and now he will be an assistant for one of the more historic franchises in all of sports.
