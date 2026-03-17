Luka Doncic Is Doing Something Only Kobe Bryant Has Done for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers stayed hot after notching their sixth straight win by edging out the Houston Rockets 100-92 on Monday night.

Superstar guard Luka Doncic once again led the way offensively, dropping a game-high 36 points on 14-of-27 shooting from the field along with six rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes played.

The six-time All-Star has taken his scoring up another level over the Lakers’ winning streak, averaging 37.8 points on 48.7 percent shooting from the floor and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc, along with 9.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists.

It features him scoring at least 30 points in every contest, culminating in his Lakers’ career high of 51 points against the Chicago Bulls.

Luka Doncic’s Latest Lakers Tear Has Reached Kobe Bryant Territory

According to ESPN, Doncic’s scoring production over that span is the most by a Lakers player in a six-game stretch within a season since Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant (39.5) in the 2011-12 campaign.

Luka Doncic has averaged 37.8 PPG in his last six games, the most by a Lakers player in a 6-game span within a season since Kobe Bryant in 2011-12 (39.5) 🪄 🐍 pic.twitter.com/eom3aR50Iv — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 17, 2026

The 27-year-old has been nothing short of impressive in his first full season with Los Angeles. He’s currently the only player in the league averaging at least 30 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

Doncic is also only one of two players averaging more than 30 points per game alongside reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Luka Earns Western Conference Player of the Week Honors

It's the third time Luka has been named Western Conference Player of the Week this season. Doncic averaged a triple-double during this stretch while also leading the Lakers to win over the Timberwolves, Bulls and Nuggets pic.twitter.com/wiWiJNqr5R — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 16, 2026

Doncic is coming off earning Western Conference Player of the Week honors after leading the Lakers to a 3-0 record, averaging a triple-double with 37.3 points, 11.0 assists, and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from three-point range.

It featured him notching a pair of triple-doubles and one double-double, highlighted by surpassing Bryant for fifth-most triple-doubles in Lakers history. He also stretched his franchise record to seven 30-point triple-doubles in a season.

Doncic’s 55 career 30-point triple-doubles are tied with Denver Nuggets star big man Nikola Jokic for the second-most in league history.

Beyond Doncic’s MVP-caliber play, what has been most promising is the Lakers’ sustained success behind. Los Angeles is 8-1 in March, which has elevated them into the third seed, one game ahead of the fourth-seeded Rockets, while being two games better than the Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves in the loss column.

The Lakers are finally demonstrating the separating factors that they hoped would transpire this season. The recent upward surge has been fueled by Doncic’s stellar performance, along with improved play defensively.

If Los Angeles hopes to make a deep playoff run, it will need its defense to be an anchor.

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