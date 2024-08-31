One-Time Lakers Role Player Gets Real About Kobe Bryant's Legendary Intensity
After being selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 55 pick out of Marquette in the 2012 NBA Draft, journeyman combo guard Darius Johnson-Odom instantly saw his draft rights get flipped to the Los Angeles Lakers.
This was a proud L.A. squad, still featuring its core of Hall of Famers Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol. The team was at this point two years removed from its last title with that dynamic duo, and one year removed from its last season with coach Phil Jackson. Still, this was a Lakers club that had made it to the second round of the playoffs for the last two years straight, and had just traded to acquire three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard and two-time league MVP Steve Nash, though both would battle injuries throughout their L.A. tenure.
Head coach Mike Brown's stint with Los Angeles that year would last just one year longer than Johnson-Odom's run. Following a brief interim tenure from Bernie Bickerstaff, former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks head coach Mike D'Antoni was brought in to replace Brown. The club stumbled to a 45–37 record and the Western Conference's No. 7 seed. Bryant tore his Achilles late into the regular season, effectively dooming the Lakers in the playoffs. Accordingly, Los Angeles was swept out of the first round by the Finals-bound San Antonio Spurs.
Then 23, Johnson-Odom had to wake up ahead of the rest of the Lakers and deposit their bags to the team bus as part of his rookie duties. During a new interview with Jefe Island, the 6-foot-2 guard revealed just how intense Bryant could be about the entire process.
“They was trynna have me wake up at 5 in the morning, drop the bags off and then don’t be late on the bus type stuff. And I would’ve woke up one morning and I had to drop the bags off and I must’ve dozed off,” Odom said. “I sprint down to the bus, Kobe on the back of the bus like, ‘Oh, y’all might as well get rid of him right now.’”
Across his four games with the Lakers, Johnson-Odom averaged just 1.0 rebounds across 1.5 minutes a night. Johnson-Odom enjoyed a far more productive run with the Lakers' then-D League affiliate, the Los Angeles D-Fenders (now the South Bay Lakers). He averaged 21.0 points on .440/.393/.817 shooting splits, 5.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.3 steals across 13 games. Los Angeles cut him in January 2013.
