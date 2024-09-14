Owner Jeanie Buss Thinks Lakers Superstar May Be Basketball GOAT
Los Angeles Lakers owner and president of basketball operations Jeanie Buss has seen a lot of pantheon great players come through the organization. Legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille' O Neal, and most recently LeBron James have all been members of the NBA's most historic franchise.
After decades of working in the Lakers front office, Buss has had the opportunity to witness greatness across the league. There probably aren't too many things that overly impress Buss after she's witnessed so many historic players come across her way, however, after LeBron James' recent performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics she might be convinced that he is the NBA GOAT.
During a Q&A with Chuck Schlicken of The Los Angeles Times, Buss was asked if she had given any advice to rookie Bronny James who will have similar experiences has her working alongside their fathers.
"You know, I never had that conversation with LeBron or Bronny, but in business situations, I addressed my father as Dr. Buss. I wanted to keep that boundary clear because that helped us out — we weren’t bringing work home to the dinner table. So I think LeBron and Bronny are very prepared for this. And I’m excited just for them to have this opportunity. But Bronny is a good player. I’m excited to see what our new coach, JJ Redick, has in store. It’s definitely gonna be an interesting season for sure. I mean, LeBron, the way he played at the Olympics? He might be the greatest of all time.
The Lakers' superstar small forward has had the most decorated career of this generation. Entering year-21 of his career James has accomplished everything from MVPs, championships, All-NBAs, and is currently the NBA's all-time leader in points.
James added to his GOAT argument after being the best player on a stacked USA Men's basketball team that featured future Hall of Famers like Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. After Team USA accomplished their quest for a fifth straight gold medal, James was awarded most valuable player of the tournament as the oldest player on his team. James will be 40 in December. It's quite clear that the 6-foot-9 forward can play at an elite level on the basketball court. Despite having every major accolade professional basketball has to offer, James still continues to make fans marvel as he is always adding a new accomplishment to his resume.
