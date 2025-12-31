Lakers' JJ Redick Calls Out LeBron James for Surprise Issue

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has taken umbrage with 21-time All-Star LeBron James, his own former "Mind The Game" podcast co-host.

LA has struggled to score a bit when James is commanding takes the floor, notching a 112.0 offensive rating and 119.6 defensive rating (for a middling -7.6 net rating) when the 41-year-old forward plays. The club has a 117.0 offensive rating and a 120.1 defensive rating when five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic suits up (a still-meh -3.1 net rating).

Over the month of December, Los Angeles has had the 29th-worst defense in basketball, per Dan Woike of The Athletic.

In December, the Lakers had the 29th-ranked DEF and 15th-ranked in OFF — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) December 31, 2025

Per BasketNews, Redick made a pointed observation of how James' return from a sciatica injury has impeded the Lakers' offensive approach.

“Since we’ve gotten Bron back, we haven’t been as organized offensively,” Redick said. “Too many random possessions. That’s on me. It’s those 3 things: defensive clarity, role clarity and offensive organization.”

James, a former six-time All-Defensive Teamer, has been shockingly bad on that end of the floor this season. In fairness, he's the oldest player in the league for the third year running, in the midst of his record-extending 23rd season. But for James to be singled out for his offensive issues by Redick is, well, a tad unexpected.

Through 14 healthy games this season, James has been averaging a fairly lackluster-for-him 20.5 points on .507/.317/.671 shooting splits, 6.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks per 33.0 minutes.

“I really believe in getting back to basics and understanding the needs of the team and each guy, creating more clarity,” Redick continued. “I know, having played, that what can seem very simple up there isn’t simple once you’re in real time and live action. It’s not going to happen in a day, but we have to get back to building our defensive fundamentals.”

Without Lakers guard Austin Reaves — inarguably now LA's second-most important player behind Doncic, ahead of James — out for the next four weeks or so due to a calf injury, James is needed now more than ever.

Latest Lakers Loss

Los Angeles squared off against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night — James' birthday — down Reaves, starting forward Rui Hachimura, and backup guard Gabe Vincent.

The two teams played each other fairly evenly throughout the first two-and-a-half quarters. The game was knotted, 79-79, with 5:47 remaining in the third frame. After that point, Detroit outscored LA 49-27 the rest of the way, as the Lakers' defense absolutely collapsed.

The aging former four-time MVP scored just 17 points on 6-of-17 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 shooting from the foul line, grabbed four rebounds, dished out four dimes (against five turnovers), swiped one steal and blocked a shot. Doncic, meanwhile, paced LA with a 30-point, 11-assist night.

The defeat dropped Los Angeles to a still-good 20-11 record on the season, good for the fifth seed in the competitive Western Conference. The Lakers have won just four of their last 10 contests.

Latest Lakers News

