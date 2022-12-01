Lakers News: The Pacers Were So Hyped After Andrew Nembhard's Buzzer Beater, Their Team President Got In On The Team Postgame Celebration

This is not the kind of celebration an opponent should be having on the Lakers home court.

The Lakers best win streak of the season, winning five of there last six games, came to an abrupt halt to the hands of Andrew Nembhard sinking a buzzer beater 3-point basket. To make matters harder, this also comes at the heels of a 17 point fourth quarter come back.

Despite another big night from Anthony Davis who finished the night with 25 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks on 9-15 shooting from the field, the Lakers record their 12th loss on the season. In the midst of it all, Pacers president Kevin Pritchard got in on the celebration and rushed onto the court.

The celebration adds further insult to a stunning defeat, but who can blame him? The celebration shouldn't have happened to begin with and the Pacers came back when they were pretty much down and out.

The hope is for the Lakers to not allow this to happen again on their home court especially in a game where they controlled all facets. It was a proud moment for the Pacers in the Lakers demise that even called for Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle to pay homage to a former college coach legend (via Ben Golliver).

"You mean Jim Valvano? That's what it looked like. He looked like Jimmy V."

It was another tough loss for the Lakers but fortunately its mistakes that can be fixed as the team played top notch basketball for the first three quarters. The veteran leadership surely will need to come out as the team looks to bounce back against the Trail Blazers.