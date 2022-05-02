Skip to main content
Previewing LA's Projected Depth Chart for Next Season

There could be some changes happening in the future.

The Lakers had the best-looking roster going into the 2021-22 season and even after LA lost every single preseason game, it was not time to worry yet. This LA roster still had a lot of potential, especially because of their "big three." which is made up of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. Seeing those three out on the court together was one of the most highly anticipated lineups coming into the season. 

Now, after the season turned into a disappointment, what changes will help the Lakers succeed next year? 

According to Jovan Buha from the Athletic, over half of the Lakers roster will be free agents. That means the front office needs to get to work on who they want to stay in LA. Buha also made it clear who will is under contract. 

 "James, Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker are the only players officially under contract for next season."

 The Lakers have two of their big three, but is that enough? Westbrook has a $47.1M player option and Kendrick Nunn also has a $5.3 million player option. 

Now, the Lakers roster could still look fairly similar to how it did during the 2021-22 season. However, this time fans could finally get to see Kendrick Nunn actually step out on the court now that he has the offseason to continue his recovery. 

Buha also notes that Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel, and Stanley Johnson should all be with LA starting next season as well. 

"It would be foolish not to keep them. Ideally, the Lakers can bolster their depth and feature those three players less than they did last season (though Reaves and Johnson have the potential to grow into more valuable roles if they can progress as spot-up shooters and secondary playmakers)." 

Although the Lakers are going to need to make some tough decisions, some will not be that difficult. The Lakers still have a lot of potential, especially with the hopes of a new head coach making an impact on how the team works together. Clearly, something was off last season, whether it was not practicing enough or not having the same lineup. 

This offseason will be full of surprises, but at least the Lakers will not be without their superstars next year. 

