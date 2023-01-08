A historic franchise like the Lakers always comes into the conversation when considering the greatest players in history. Michael Jordan is near the top of anyone's list, but the Lakers have had Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and now LeBron James.

It's always hard to comprise a list of the greatest to play, let alone a top five. However, on most lists it's safe to assume you're going to include Magic into your top five, until today.

Sports pundit Gary Sheffield Jr. doesn't believe Magic should be included in the top five greatest players of all time. He argued it has nothing to do with his lack of abilities but rather his play style, in a conversation with Bovada's Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson.

"I can't say it's anything he couldn't do on the floor. It's more so a point guard that's not a scorer. I don't know if i can give him the edge because your teammates have so much of what you're doing in terms of success. Magic Johnson to me is an all time great player. Of course we're talking about a guy I'd rank top six or seven all time."

It's never easy to take anyone off the list of this magnitude yet he makes a case for putting others ahead of Magic.

"I'm going to say that what Kobe Bryant was doing was more difficult than what Magic Johnson was doing. What LeBron James was doing, holding the ball and being the key scorer for his organizations, I've got to say that's more difficult to do than what Magic Johnson was doing."

Sometimes the roster that has been constructed around the player truly hinders the greatness. Is it a fault that the teams built around Magic set him up for success?

It may be a hard pill to swallow for most fans, but Magic is still one of the greatest players ever.