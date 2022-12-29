The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup

It took a lot out of Russell Westbrook for the Lakers to end their losing streak. On Tuesday night, Westbrook tied the all-time record for most triple-doubles off the bench (3) and helped the Lakers record their 14th win on the season.

It's not sustainable for Westbrook to record triple-doubles for the team to sneak by teams like the Magic, but something close will need to happen while Anthony Davis is gone. The defensive anchor surely is missed with the Lakers allowing over 125 points a game since his absence.

Despite a historic night for Westbrook, what Davis brings to the court is something that can't be replicated and someone Westbrook can't wait to see back out on the court (via Spectrum SportsNet).

"Cant replace Anthony Davis. We know that. The team collectively got to make sure we come together and play the right way and try to get some wins and hold it out until he comes back."

Westbrook and LeBron James will continue to lead the charge until their star big man comes back, but it's clear the value Davis brings when he's on the court. Despite the injuries that have plagued Davis throughout his career, he is still considered one of the best players in the league.

It's a risk worth taking for a guy like Davis, but all that matters is if he will show up when it matters most. The Lakers continue their uphill battle to make it into the postseason, but when things are clicking for this team they are not a team anyone wants to face.