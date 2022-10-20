Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Claps Back At Charles Barkley Comments

Embattled Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is no stranger to media criticism. Even in his MVP prime with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the hyper-athletic point guard still dealt with his share of detractors.

Now embarking on his second (and probably last) season with his hometown team, the 33-year-old actually had a competent first showing last night in the Lakers' first game of the 2022-23 regular season. Westbrook scored 19 points (on 7-of-12 shooting), pulled down 11 boards, dished out three dimes (against four turnovers), and swiped one steal. Brodie overall did have an efficient night in the 123-109 defeat, but he also fell into the kind of weird decision-making that has undermined a lot of his Los Angeles tenure, taking hilarious airballs and unnecessary fouls, and playing lackluster defense as usual.

At halftime, with L.A. down just seven to the Golden State Warriors, 59-52, Turner Sports broadcaster Charles Barkley opined that it was time for a divorce between Westbrook and the Lakers. "[The Lakers] are taking his entire joy out of basketball and it pisses me off," Barkley noted.

When told about the quote, Westbrook wasn't going to take these comments lying down, even though Barkley was more or less spot on in his appraisal of the increasingly untenable situation.

Here are some of the highlights from the nine-time All-Star's clapback:

"I'm super blessed and [I] lean a lot on my faith. I have a lot of great friends, family, good people in my corner that support me through thick and thin... I've been tested my whole life. Making it here to the NBA was a blessing. Being able to wake up every morning is a blessing, and I'm thankful for every aspect and I don't take any of it for granted. I'm just thankful to be able to be here and be able to play the game I love."

This was an incredibly measured and diplomatic response. Westbrook was doing his darnedest to try to stay above the fray in this instance.