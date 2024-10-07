Lakers Starter Reveals Which Young Player Has Most Improved Since End of Last Year
The Los Angeles Lakers did not make headlines this offseason for any major offseason trades or acquisitions, which is likely due to their confidence in their young developmental players. One player who's name has come up during the initial days of Lakers' training camp is guard Jalen Hood-Schifino after he has impressed his teammates during the start of the preseason.
As he enters his second season, fully rehabilitated from back surgery, Hood-Schifino has significant expectations to meet. He is already garnering attention, with Rui Hachimura highlighting him as a standout young player during the Lakers' training camp, per Lakers.com's Mike Trudell.
“Jalen. Jalen has been great,” Hachimura said this week following a team practice, per Corey Hansford of Laker Nation. “I can see he’s been putting a lot of work in his body. He got way stronger. I can see that he’s just more confident. I know he had surgery over the summer, but he overcame and I think he looks strong, healthy so yeah, I like him.”
A season ago the Lakers received a lot criticism for selecting Hood-Schifino in the 2023 NBA Draft because of the instant success of the three players taken directly after him in Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, Miami Heat small forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore. The Lakers' front office knew the raw young guard would be a developmental project. During his G League run last year, he flashed a lot of the intangibles that made him such an appetizing option heading into the draft.
In 15 games with the South Bay Lakers, Hood-Schifino averaged 22 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting an excellent 43.2 percent from 3-point range on over five attempts per game. The second-year guard ended his rookie campaign early due to a back injury, but he appears ready to roll this year. The 21-year-old appeared in just 21 games for Los Angeles proper as a rookie, averaging a mere 5.2 minutes per.
Hood-Schifino impressing his teammates in camp (and, hopefully, preseason games) should go over well for him as Lakers' head coach JJ Redick figures out his second unit rotation for the upcoming NBA season. The former 17th overall pick in 2023 out of Indiana could finally realize the potential the Lakers saw in him when they drafted him.
More Lakers: All-Star Former Champ Thinks JJ Redick Can Bring Lakers Back to Contention