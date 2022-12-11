Lakers: Stephen Curry Includes Two Lakers In His All-Time Top Five Players List

The All-Star guard has spoken, but who did Stephen Curry leave off his top five?

A franchise as historic as yours Los Angeles Lakers is of course built up from the history of all-time talent. A list of talents that can very well put together multiple teams just from the Hall of Fame talent alone.

In today's game, most of the young viewers were not able to witness the greatness of Lakers legends, but yet players still top the list of current players lists. The latest belonging to Golden State Warriors great Stephen Curry and his list for his all time starting lineup.

When the top talent of the league puts together their list of who they'd want to play with on an all-time list, fans listen. Curry's starting five, which includes two former Lakers greats, is hard to argue against but fans have noticed some particular names missing.

Most notably, Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James did not make the cut for Steph. James and Curry have had their fair share of NBA Finals battles. Though Steph holds a 3-1 edge in their meetings, James arguably won the biggest victory of them all in 2016 while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James also is heading to go down as arguably the greatest basketball player of all time yet it's hard to argue to take anyone off the list. Of course Curry had to include himself on the list, but Lakers luminaries Shaquille O'Neal and Magic Johnson, plus Chicago Bulls shooting guard Michael Jordan and Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki comprise of some of the greatest players to play the game in their respective positions.

Taking any of them off for James will result in an unstoppable outcome, but the greatness of the lineup can't be understated. Who would be your starting lineup? Would you put James in Curry's all-time starting lineup or leave it the way it is?