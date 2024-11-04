Three Lakers Starters Land on Injury Report Ahead of Pistons Matchup
The Los Angeles Lakers will play their seventh game of the regular season on Monday when they take on the lowly Detroit Pistons.
The Lakers will look for their fifth win of the year; however, three starters are on the injury report.
The three players that highlight the injury report are Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and D'Angelo Russell.
Davis and Reaves are on the injury report, but they are both probable. Davis is dealing with right hip soreness, and Reaves is dealing with a right ankle sprain.
Davis has played in every game thus far and is off to a hot start. The 31-year-old superstar is currently leading the league in scoring, averaging 31.8 points per game, 12.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.8 steals while shooting 57 percent from the field and 78 percent from the charity stripe.
He is leading the team in points and rebounds.
Davis is arguably coming off his best game of the season on Friday against the Toronto Raptors, where he put up a season-high 38 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and three steals in 36 minutes.
The former No. 1 overall pick came out this season with a vengeance, and he has helped lead L.A. to their best start in over a decade.
As for Reaves, he is also listed as probable due to an ankle issue. Reaves sprained his right ankle during Friday's win over the Raptors, though he was able to re-enter the game after heading back to the locker room.
The 26-year-old was seen at practice on Sunday and will likely play through this minor injury. Last season, Reaves played in all 82 games and then some.
Since arriving in 2021, Reaves has been one of the Lakers' more durable players. He is currently averaging 17.3 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field.
Although Reaves and Davis are probable, Russell is questionable due to a right foot contusion.
This is a new injury for Russell, who was previously dealing with a minor back issue. He's scored in double figures in four straight games, averaging 14.8 points, 6.0 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per game during that stretch.
Russell is off to a slow start to the season as he is shooting poorly: 40 percent from the field and 29 percent from three.
Russell has played in all six games thus far this season.
