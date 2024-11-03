Lakers Injury Report: JJ Redick Updates Jarred Vanderbilt Recovery Timeline
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a solid start to the season. They have a 4-2 record through six games and have yet to play with one of their defensive maestro, forward Jarred Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt has not played this season as he is recovering from foot surgeries, and it may not be a while before we see him again.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick told the media that Vanderbilt is still dealing with foot discomfort, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
"He's progressing. He's had some minor discomfort. No setbacks. I think the discomfort is normal as he has ramped up his activities on the court, given that he's coming off two surgeries. He's progressing, but I don't think he's a day or two away from playing. We'll have another update in a week or so."
Vanderbilt is still not ready to return, which is not good news for the Lakers.
Vanderbilt hasn't suited up for the Lakers since Feb. 2024 and only appeared in 29 games last season. The 25-year-old is arguably the best perimeter defender on the team, but he has yet to play at a consistent level in his season and a half in Los Angeles.
It's been quite a struggle for Vanderbilt, but the hope is that he will be back on the court soon, ready to contribute to the team in a big way.
Redick said that Vanderbilt would be a big part of what the team does this upcoming season; however, he needs to stay healthy in order to do just that.
Vanderbilt has been missed dearly, but the hope is that he can come back soon and stay healthy for the remainder of the season. The Lakers traded for Vanderbilt prior to the 2023 trade deadline.
He was traded to L.A. in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves. Before the start of the 2023-24 season, Vanderbilt agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension with the Lakers. The deal was fully guaranteed with a player option in the fourth year.
The Texas native is with his fourth team of his career after the Orlando Magic drafted him with the No. 41 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He has been a defensive-minded player from day one of his NBA career.
The Lakers cannot wait until he returns to the court; when that will be, however, is unclear.
More Lakers: Former LA Rival Lashes Out at LeBron James for Bronny Draft Selection