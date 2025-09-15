All Lakers

Top 3 Lakers Likely to Be Traded This Season

Alex Kirschenbaum

Apr 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77), forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2), forward LeBron James (23), and guard Austin Reaves (15) talk to an official during a time out in the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77), forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2), forward LeBron James (23), and guard Austin Reaves (15) talk to an official during a time out in the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers seem poised to be active on the trade market in 2025-26.

After going 50-32 and notching the Western Conference's No. 3 seed last year, despite a drastic midseason trade for five-time All-NBA First Team superstar guard Luka Doncic that left them without a starting-caliber center, L.A. got slammed in the first round of the playoffs, losing in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves. It marked the club's second straight five-game, first-round playoff defeat.

More news: Insider Calls Out NBA World for Not Properly Celebrating Lakers Great

Now, armed with one of the league's top talents in (or even before, possibly) his absolute prime, Los Angeles appears to be willing to take some bold trade swings following a relatively quiet summer of free agent signings.

Who are the Lakers players most likely to be traded this season? Here's our projected top three.

3. LeBron James

The 21-time All-NBA superstar failed to come to terms with the Lakers on an expected one-plus-one free agent deal this summer, and thus had to pick up his $52.6 million player option and barrel towards unrestricted free agency next year.

After longtime Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul issued a strange statement through Shams Charania calling out the Lakers for not fielding a competitive roster (a pretty strange accusation, given their recent acquisition of Doncic and their aforementioned 50-win season), the basketball world's radar was up. Will James for his way out of town? He'd help the Lakers bring in some major assets, as even at age 40 he's an elite All-Star scorer. But is he worth more to L.A. than he would be to another team?

2. Gabe Vincent

Vincent, who had some nice moments defensively last season, was such a minus on offense during the playoffs that he bordered on being a liability.

More news: Lakers’ Luka Doncic Trade Addressed by Rival All-Star With Cryptic Comment

During L.A. five playoff games, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged just 2.8 points on 35.7 percent shooting (30.8 from deep), 1.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 19.8 minutes per game. He was a useful perimeter defender, yes, but severely overpaid now. His $11.5 million expiring contract is the exact kind of salary L.A. could throw in to a larger deal to match contracts, although on his own he's a negative asset.

1. Rui Hachimura

Hachimura was the Lakers' fourth-best player by the end of the year, a solid two-way talent who could nail a triple or get his in the lane. Still, as a 6-foot-8 power forward forced into a small forward role due to LeBron James' defensive limitations along the wing, his is a bit of an awkward fit. He should still hold value across the league, and the Lakers could throw his $18.3 million salary into a deal for a pricier wing (a la Andrew Wiggins).

Latest Lakers News

feed

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Alex Kirschenbaum grew up a devout Bulls fan, but his hoops fanaticism now extends to non-Bulls teams in adulthood. Currently also a scribe for Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Newsweek, Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News