Lakers' Luka Doncic Sends Clear Message to Jaxson Hayes After Tech vs Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 135-118 on Tuesday in one of the team's best combined performances for its Big Three of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James.

During the game, however, Clippers guard Kris Dunn got into it with Luka Doncic, shoving the Slovenian star, but center Jaxson Hayes didn't take kindly to that and pushed Dunn back.

More news:Lakers' Luka Doncic Off to Historic Start This Year

In the end, Dunn was ejected for his role in starting the altercation, while Hayes only received a technical foul for standing up and supporting his teammate.

After the game, Doncic expressed his appreciation for Hayes' act and offered to pay his fine, which is coming to him due to the technical foul he picked up.

“Of course, I appreciate it,” Doncic said, according to Khobi Price of The Orange County Register. “I told him right away, ‘Thanks for having my back.’ And that says a lot about him. That says a lot about this team. Everybody has got each other’s backs.”

Hayes was starting because of Deandre Ayton's knee injury, but he has continued to be a key role player in the rotation.

More news: Lakers Reportedly Still Targeting Trade for All-Star Forward

The big man is in his third season with the Lakers and has shown his willingness to support the team's franchise player.

“He said he got me,” Hayes said. “I didn’t like the way he shoved him. I just wanted to help.”

“I feel a lot of camaraderie with this team. I feel like we’re all in this together. We’re all pretty close. We all want to protect each other.”

More news: Lakers Cutting Veteran Big Man to Accommodate New Signing

In 14 games this season, Hayes is averaging 17.7 minutes per appearance, along with 5.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

He struggled in a full-time starting role with the Lakers last season, but in a bench role, the big man provides energy in spurts and is not asked to handle too much, preventing overreliance.

The Lakers moved to 13-4 on the season with their win on Tuesday, good for second place in the Western Conference, and they got to one-up their crosstown rivals.

Los Angeles gets a break for Thanksgiving before playing on Friday, Nov. 28 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.