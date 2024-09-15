Top 5 Lakers to Draft for Fantasy Basketball Owners

All Lakers

Taking a look at the best five Lakers players fantasy owners should consider drafting.

Apr 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half in game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
With the NBA season set to begin on October 22, this also means another year of fantasy basketball.

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to enter this year with a fresh bill of health, and a new head coach who is ready to take the NBA by storm. For fantasy basketball participants, here are the best five Lakers to consider drafting for the 2024-25 NBA season.

1. LeBron James

Apr 27, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first quarter in game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

A no-brainer selection for fantasy owners is small forward LeBron James who will be entering his 22nd year in the National Basketball Association. James, at 39 the oldest active player in the NBA for a second straight season, has shown no signs of slowing down and his production still continues to be among the best in the league. A season ago James averaged 25 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, and a career-high 41 percent from the 3-point line. After his legendary performance against the world in the 2024 Paris Olympics, fantasy owners should be confident that James will have another All-NBA caliber season.

2. Anthony Davis

Apr 14, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Anthony Davis is coming off one of the healthiest seasons of his career as he played 76 games where he averaged 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Davis will be motivated to dominate again after some believe he was snubbed for Defensive Player of the Year. A fully healthy Davis, coming off an impressive summer as a member of the Team USA Men's basketball team, will be a fantasy darling for owners this NBA season.

3. Austin Reaves

Apr 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) during the second half of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Though he was pushed to being the Lakers' sixth man following a shaky start to the 2023-24 NBA season, Reaves found a groove as one of the most reliable bench players in the league — before quickly being promoted back to a starting role by now-ex-head coach Darvin Ham. Reports have come out that the former Oklahoma Sooner has impressed during Lakers' training camp is set to have a productive season. Reaves will likely be the Lakers' starting shooting guard this season and has shown that he meshes well alongside Davis and James. Fantasy owners could find solid depth to their rosters with edition of Reaves.

4. D'Angelo Russell

Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) guards in the first quarter during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Lakers' best 3-point shooter from a season ago has faced plenty of criticism after his lackluster performances in the playoffs. Russell opted into his contract with Los Angeles and will reprise his role as the starting point guard. In a season where Russell will have a lot to prove, fantasy owners should consider drafting the Lakers' former No. 2 overall selection in 2015, as he will probably light up the league from distance again.

5. Cam Reddish

Feb 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish (5) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers center Mason Plumlee (44) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The former lotter pick showed a lot of potential as a member of the Lakers, with his on-ball defensive prowess and 3-point shooting potential. Under the guidance of fellow Duke Blue Devil JJ Redick, Reddish could see a rise in his confidence which should translate to the basketball court. Reddish should be a late round selection, but for fantasy owners he could be a player primed to breakout as a 3-and-D wing for the Lakers this season.

