Top 5 Lakers to Draft for Fantasy Basketball Owners
With the NBA season set to begin on October 22, this also means another year of fantasy basketball.
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to enter this year with a fresh bill of health, and a new head coach who is ready to take the NBA by storm. For fantasy basketball participants, here are the best five Lakers to consider drafting for the 2024-25 NBA season.
1. LeBron James
A no-brainer selection for fantasy owners is small forward LeBron James who will be entering his 22nd year in the National Basketball Association. James, at 39 the oldest active player in the NBA for a second straight season, has shown no signs of slowing down and his production still continues to be among the best in the league. A season ago James averaged 25 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, and a career-high 41 percent from the 3-point line. After his legendary performance against the world in the 2024 Paris Olympics, fantasy owners should be confident that James will have another All-NBA caliber season.
2. Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis is coming off one of the healthiest seasons of his career as he played 76 games where he averaged 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Davis will be motivated to dominate again after some believe he was snubbed for Defensive Player of the Year. A fully healthy Davis, coming off an impressive summer as a member of the Team USA Men's basketball team, will be a fantasy darling for owners this NBA season.
3. Austin Reaves
Though he was pushed to being the Lakers' sixth man following a shaky start to the 2023-24 NBA season, Reaves found a groove as one of the most reliable bench players in the league — before quickly being promoted back to a starting role by now-ex-head coach Darvin Ham. Reports have come out that the former Oklahoma Sooner has impressed during Lakers' training camp is set to have a productive season. Reaves will likely be the Lakers' starting shooting guard this season and has shown that he meshes well alongside Davis and James. Fantasy owners could find solid depth to their rosters with edition of Reaves.
4. D'Angelo Russell
The Lakers' best 3-point shooter from a season ago has faced plenty of criticism after his lackluster performances in the playoffs. Russell opted into his contract with Los Angeles and will reprise his role as the starting point guard. In a season where Russell will have a lot to prove, fantasy owners should consider drafting the Lakers' former No. 2 overall selection in 2015, as he will probably light up the league from distance again.
5. Cam Reddish
The former lotter pick showed a lot of potential as a member of the Lakers, with his on-ball defensive prowess and 3-point shooting potential. Under the guidance of fellow Duke Blue Devil JJ Redick, Reddish could see a rise in his confidence which should translate to the basketball court. Reddish should be a late round selection, but for fantasy owners he could be a player primed to breakout as a 3-and-D wing for the Lakers this season.
