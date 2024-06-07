Lakers News: Veteran Forward Linked To LA As Sleeper Free Agent
The Los Angeles Lakers may be in the midst of zeroing in on their next head coach (first rumored to be ESPN personality JJ Redick or New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego, now suddenly looking like title-winning Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley). But, truly, they have bigger fish to fry this summer.
Given that they fire their head coaches every two or three years and have ever since Phil Jackson left, the bigger issue is team-building.
This summer, not one but two Lakers starters have player options on the 2024-25 season: All-NBA starting combo forward LeBron James boasts a $51.4 million option, while starting point guard D'Angelo Russell has one worth $18.7 million. Should both opt in, the team will most likely have limited resources for signing big bucks players in free agency (though they could potentially offload Russell in a trade for a better fit). So they'll need to get creative.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggests the Lakers consider signing current Dallas Mavericks starting small forward Derrick Jones Jr., who inked a one-year, veteran's minimum deal with the club last summer.
"If he isn't snatched up in the first wave of free agency, the Lakers should give him a look. They need a player who looks an awful lot like his best version: athletic, versatile on defense and capable of supporting offensive stars as a play finisher," Buckley writes.
Across 18 games in the playoffs so far, the 6-foot-5 swingman is averaging 9.6 points on a .475/.400/.720 slash line, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, one blocks and 0.5 steals across 31.1 minutes a night.
