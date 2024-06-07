Lakers News: LeBron James' Stance On Potential Dan Hurley Hiring Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers coaching search took an interesting turn Thursday when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers were targeting UConn head coach and two-time defending NCAA national champion Dan Hurley as their next head coach. Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers have had preliminary talks with Hurley.
This news seemingly came out of left field after former NBA player and podcast partner to LeBron James, J.J. Reddick, was reported to be the favorite for the job.
Regardless of who the Lakers end up hiring as their next head coach, their superstar LeBron James has made it clear that he wants them to do what's best for the organization. Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James has not had any conversations with the Lakers organization about Hurley, Reddick, or the team's coaching search.
There was the belief that James had input in the coaching search not just as a 20-time NBA All-Star and one of the greatest players of all time, but since he is the cohost of the "Mind the Game" podcast with Reddick. However, these reports shut that narrative down.
If the Lakers do end up hiring Hurley, it will be a huge move for the organization as they bring in the best coach in college basketball currently. Hurley certainly has the pedigree worthy to take on the face of the Lakers' franchise and will be in charge of bringing Los Angeles back to title contention.
Most importantly, the Lakers' head coaching decision will be made by owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka, not their star player, James.
