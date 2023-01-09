Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers head to Ball Arena in the hopes of extending their five-game win streak to six against the Denver Nuggets. It will be no easy task, given that Denver at 26-13 occupies the top seed in the Western Conference and boasts perhaps one of the most high-octane starting fives in the league.

The team has clearly been gelling of late, and the Lakers' social media wizards revealed this fun look at the LA locker room following their latest victory, a slow-motion 136-134 win against the Sacramento Kings that was bogged down a bit by its 70 combined free throws taken by both clubs. But, hey, a win is a win, especially when it's a fifth straight win.

The club's camaraderie is palpable in this clip, as three big Lakers leaders rally the troops for a postgame pep talk.

"We know in this room what we can be," LA head coach Darvin Ham said. "We just got to keep stacking and keep building. Keep doing things the right way. Being together, being competitive, being aggressive. Let's keep this going."

"Let's get greedy," All-Star Lakers power forward LeBron James chimed in while getting dressed. "Let's get real greedy. Let's get real greedy man."

"Just keep having fun bro," Sixth Man of the Year candidate Russell Westbrook said from across the room as James and Ham dapped up. "Be happy for the next man, keep having fun bro. Win, lose or draw, have fun. Just keep having fun bro. Let's go, man."

LA has, quite surprisingly, looked pretty respectable even with Anthony Davis sidelined. The team has gone 7-5 in its 12 contest without him. Obviously much of the credit in this win streak goes to James, who has been cooking on offense of late (at least around the basket).

Role players Westbrook, Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant have all made big contributions during the current streak, too. The team has gone 16-11 since Schröder and Bryant returned from thumb UCL surgeries, and one wonders if the 19-21 team will take another leap when Davis does return.