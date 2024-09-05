What Will it Take for Lakers' LeBron James to Pick Up 2025 Player Option?
The story of superstar forward LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn't been fully written just yet. James is returning to the Lakers after signing a two-year extension this offseason and he will be looking to help the franchise go after NBA title No. 18.
James' deal is for two years and is worth $101.35 million. His deal has a no-trade clause and he holds a $52 million player option for the second year.
It remains to be seen if James will pick up that player option as he had hinted at retirement multiple times over the past few seasons. However, there are reasons why he could decide to play out the contract before making another decision on hanging his sneakers up.
If James were to pick up his player option, it would allow him to enter into his record 23rd season in the NBA. Playing for 23 years is something that we have never seen before, especially at the level that he is still at on the court.
It's also hard for anyone, including James, to walk away from $52 million. James could play out the final year of his deal, make his money, and then bounce from the league.
But one of the main deciding factors will be on how his body feels. While James is still playing at an All-Star level, even as he approaches age 40, Father Time comes for everyone.
If James can remain healthy this season, the likelihood of him coming back for the second year of the deal increases. But any unnecessary rehab or injuries could derail his plans.
Additionally, it will depend on the status of the overall team. Los Angeles hasn't been able to field a strong roster around James for a few years. The team hasn't been back to the NBA Finals since 2020 when they won the whole thing, the Lakers still believe in the duo of James and co-star Anthony Davis.
The biggest issue with the team of late has been the lack of talent around the two star players. Another lackluster season and it could see James decide to retire, rather than go through another tough year with Los Angeles.
But James is a player who will walk away from the game on his own terms. He hasn't always had that mindset since he entered the league in 2003.
He has accomplished so much during his career and while there may not be too many more years left, it's time to appreciate greatness while he is still playing.
