3 Major Takeaways From Lakers' Dominant Season-Opening Win Over Warriors

The 2026-27 NBA season got started off with a bang for the Los Angeles Lakers, as Luka Doncic and company made easy work of the visiting Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Although it was neck and neck during the first quarter between these division rivals, the Lakers kicked it into high gear during the second quarter and never looked back, as they went on to crush the Warriors, 127-105.

Here are my three takeaways from an impressive season-opening win.

No. 3: Luka Doncic & Austin Reaves Are Setting the Tone for a New Era

Despite combing for 10 turnovers, which is an issue for this star-studded backcourt, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves had a stellar start to the 2026-27 campaign, with the dynamic duo putting on a show from start to finish as the leaders for this new-look Lakers squad.

As usual, Doncic led the way with a game-high 28 points in only 30 minutes on the basketball floor, while also adding eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

LUKA FROM DOWNTOWN LA pic.twitter.com/PkB60EijWs — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 22, 2026

It was a typical all-around performance by Doncic, highlighted by spectacular passes, a half-court buzzer-beater and getting under the skin of Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.

Reaves had a solid outing, finishing with 23 points, 6-for-11 shooting, six assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block.

The Lakers seem to be in a good spot right out of the gate to begin the post-LeBron James era with Doncic and Reaves leading the way.

No. 2: Lakers Show Signs of Becoming a Defensive Force

Defense has been a point of emphasis for head coach JJ Redick heading into this season and so far, the team is headed in the right direction after putting on a clinic against Stephen Curry and company on Wednesday night in front of the Lakers faithful.

The Lakers limited the Warriors to 16 points in the third quarter, recorded 11 steals throughout the game while keeping Golden State from making an impact from beyond arc, with Steve Kerr’s squad finishing the game shooting just 22% from three-point range (8-for-36).

Oct 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s clear that this revamped roster has gotten the message and is starting to excel in an area the Lakers have struggled in for quite some time.

Curry may have scored 20 points in the first half, but then went cold, scoring only three points for the rest of the game.

It’s very early, and there’s a good chance the Warriors aren’t a good team this year, but Los Angeles may be starting to turn the corner defensively.

No. 1: Walker Kessler Might Be Exactly What the Lakers Have Been Missing

After a lackluster performance in the preseason finale, some started to question Walker Kessler as the ideal fit for this Doncic-led squad in the paint.

Too many dunks to count for Walker 😤 pic.twitter.com/UjToxkfdkB — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 22, 2026

That quickly changed on Wednesday with the 25-year-old center having an incredible regular-season debut in purple and gold, as he was an absolute game-changer for the Lakers.

Kessler was perfect from the field in the season opener, going 12-for-12 from the floor. He was a relentless lob threat and even made history.

Walker Kessler became the 1st player in NBA history in the shot-clock era (1954-55) to score at least 20 points while shooting 10-for-10 or better from the field in his debut with a team, via Lakers PR — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 22, 2026

He is now also in select company, as he can be mentioned in the same breath as Hall of Famer and Lakers legend, Wilt Chamberlain.

The Lakers new star accomplished a feat not done since 1969 by the legendary center.

Walker Kessler’s 26 points against Golden State were the most by any player without a missed field goal in an NBA season opener, surpassing Jarrett Allen’s 25 in 2021, via Lakers PR



His 12 made field goals without a miss were the most by a Laker since Wilt Chamberlain in 1969. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 22, 2026

After one game, the Lakers look like a well-oiled machine, with a Big 3 leading the way and a potentially bright future ahead for the storied franchise.

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