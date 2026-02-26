JJ Redick’s 3-Word Assessment of the Lakers Is Turning Heads

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers looked like they might be able to get the win against Paolo Banchero and the visiting Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena, but with the game on the line in the closing seconds, superstars Luka Doncic and LeBron James couldn’t get it done.

The game ended on a missed last-second fadeaway three-pointer by James, which didn’t come close. Even though Doncic seemed to have a better look at a game-winning shot from beyond the arc, the Slovenian product made the odd decision to pass the ball to James, who was forced to put up a highly contested shot.

The Lakers falling apart in the end, with these two generational talents being unable to put it together on the last possession, created quite a stir after the game. Head coach JJ Redick shared his thoughts on the final possession in his postgame press conference.

JJ Redick Calls Lakers a ‘Work in Progress’

“I haven't had a chance to really get into it with Luka [Dončić],” Redick said of the controversial last possession of the game. “We obviously ran a play for him to get a look. I felt like he had a decent shot. I don't know if he thought [Jonathan] Isaac was going to over-help when he hit LeBron [James] there.”

With the Lakers going 4-4 in this eight-game homestand, Redick believes the team still has a lot of work to do to improve.

"We're a work in progress," Redick said.





James also shared his thoughts on the odd final possession of the game that led to the loss to the Magic.

“I thought we had a good opportunity,” James said. “Lu (Luka Dončić) came off clean. I think he felt off balance, but we executed. We didn't get the shot that we wanted. We did execute it and it doesn’t go down.”

James was asked to assess the last three weeks for the Lakers and claimed he’s the “wrong guy to ask” that to.

“I don’t know. I didn’t even know what today was when I woke up. You asked me about the last three weeks. I’m the wrong guy to ask, champ.”

Doncic also spoke to the media after the game and admitted he was “open” on the final possession and probably should’ve tried to “attack” the defense in the closing seconds.

“I know I was open, but I just thought I was a little bit far,” the Lakers star said after the loss. “Tried to take one dribble closer. I probably shouldn’t have picked up the ball and just tried to attack.

“I thought it was enough time. There was six or seven seconds, enough time to get a better look, try to drive the ball, so that’s why I picked (up my dribble).”

Regardless of how things played out, the fact is that communication and decision-making weren’t great, and the Lakers suffered another loss because of it.

The Lakers will now hit the road once again, facing the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, followed by a matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the Bay Area on Saturday before returning to Los Angeles to host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday in the second game of a back-to-back set.

