Lakers Get Concerning Luka Doncic Injury Update Before Nets Game

Heading into Wednesday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the Los Angeles Lakers had to take the floor shorthanded, with Marcus Smart, Deandre Ayton, Rui Hachimura and Adou Thiero all ruled out with injuries.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, the Lakers were still able to dominate the struggling Pacers without these key role players, but now there’s concern about whether these injuries will linger through the final stretch of the 2025-26 season.

Luka Doncic is Questionable vs. Nets

Luka Doncic is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow's game vs. Nets. Rui Hachimura is also QUESTIONABLE, while Marcus Smart and Adou Thiero remain OUT. Deandre Ayton isn't on the injury report. pic.twitter.com/RsiyndxzZf — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 26, 2026

On Thursday, the Lakers announced that superstar Luka Doncic is questionable to play against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday in Los Angeles due to left hamstring soreness.

Along with Doncic’s potentially missing Friday’s game to begin a three-game homestand, the Lakers will be without Smart and Thiero once again, while Hachimura is questionable and Ayton has been cleared.

Although it is obvisiously concerning that Smart will miss a third straight and that Hachimura is still on the injury report and could also miss a third game in a row, Doncic is the primary concern moving forward, especially considering that hamstring injuries and be tricky and difficult to bounce back from depending on the severity.

Even though Doncic has been doing some incredible things on the basketball court for the Lakers lately, he has been grimacing at times and could likely use a break. The team will begin a three-game homestand on Friday, facing two of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference in the Nets and Washington Wizards before taking on the challenge of hosting Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 31.

If there were any time for the Lakers to rest Doncic, it would be over the next two games, as Austin Reaves and LeBron James can certainly shoulder the load against the Nets and Wizards. Ayton returning is also a step in the right direction, even though Jaxson Hayes is coming off an impressive performance against the Pacers.

Jaxson Hayes Records 3rd Double-Double of His Career

Per Lakers: Jaxson Hayes is up to a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double tonight at Indiana, his first double-double of the season.



It also marks his first 20-point, 10-rebound game as a Laker and the third of his career. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 26, 2026

Hayes has really embraced his new role with the Lakers this season going from being an every game starter to the team's backup center. He seems to thrive whether it is off the bench or filling in as the starter for Ayton like he did in Indiana.

It'll be interesting to see if injuries become a problem for the Lakers for the rest of the regular season, as the ultimate goal will be getting as close to 100 percent healthy before the start of the NBA playoffs on April 18.

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