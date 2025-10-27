Lakers Rule Out 7 Players With Injuries for Blazers Game
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without seven players for their fourth game of the season on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Lakers have ruled out Luka Doncic, Gabe Vincent, LeBron James, Marcus Smart, Adou Thiero, Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber.
LA will be without several of its players for this match as they will look to move to 3-1 in the season. Monday's game is the second night of a back-to-back for LA, after defeating the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night in a thriller, 127-120.
Lakers guard Austin Reaves carried the load, recording a career-high 51 points in the victory.
The Lakers will be shorthanded entering Monday's contest. They started the season without James, Thiero and Kleber.
Hayes missed the second game of the season with a left patellar tendinopathy and will now miss his third consecutive game. He is considered day-to-day moving forward.
As for Smart and Vincent, they suffered the injuries on Sunday against the Kings. Smart is dealing with a right quadriceps contusion that he suffered late in the game. He was spotted heading back to the tunnel for treatment, but he returned to the game. His status moving forward is unclear.
Vincent suffered what appears to be a severe ankle injury. He was spotted in a walking boot after the win on Sunday, which he suffered in the third quarter.
The Lakers enter this contest shorthanded as they'll have seven players under standard contracts, including Reaves, Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Deandre Ayton, Bronny James and Dalton Knecht.
LA will likely also need to lean on Christian Koloko, Chris Manon and Nick Smith Jr.
