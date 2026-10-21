Lakers Announce Disappointing Collin Sexton News Ahead of Season Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers will start the 2026-27 NBA season a little shorthanded, with a few of the team’s players ruled out for the season-opening game on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors.

On Tuesday, the team announced that rookie Cameron Carr would miss the matchup against the Warriors due to a right oblique strain. Second-year forward Adou Thiero was also ruled out against Golden State because of a left knee effusion.

Lakers Rule Out Collin Sexton for Season Opener

As if not having the team’s two youngest players to start the 2026-27 campaign wasn’t concerning enough, veteran newcomer Collin Sexton won’t make his Lakers debut on Wednesday, as he continues to deal with a right soleus strain.

Collin Sexton (right soleus strain) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game versus Golden State. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 21, 2026

Sexton was trending in the right direction to suit up in purple and gold for the first time, initially being listed as questionable for the season opener, but apparently he needs more time to get his body ready after missing all five games of the NBA preseason.

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