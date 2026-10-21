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Lakers Announce Disappointing Collin Sexton News Ahead of Season Opener

The Lakers are hoping to start the 2026-27 NBA season on a high note, but health concerns continue to complicate their preparations for Wednesday’s matchup with the Warriors.
Ryan Ward|
Sep 28, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers player Collin Sexton (10) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers player Collin Sexton (10) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will start the 2026-27 NBA season a little shorthanded, with a few of the team’s players ruled out for the season-opening game on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors.

On Tuesday, the team announced that rookie Cameron Carr would miss the matchup against the Warriors due to a right oblique strain. Second-year forward Adou Thiero was also ruled out against Golden State because of a left knee effusion.

Lakers Rule Out Collin Sexton for Season Opener

As if not having the team’s two youngest players to start the 2026-27 campaign wasn’t concerning enough, veteran newcomer Collin Sexton won’t make his Lakers debut on Wednesday, as he continues to deal with a right soleus strain.

Sexton was trending in the right direction to suit up in purple and gold for the first time, initially being listed as questionable for the season opener, but apparently he needs more time to get his body ready after missing all five games of the NBA preseason.

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Ryan Ward
RYAN WARD

Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.

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