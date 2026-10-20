The Los Angeles Lakers are one day away from the start of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Los Angeles will open its season against their division rival, the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers will look to start the season off on the right note; however, they may have to do it short-handed.

The season hasn't started yet, but that doesn't mean the Lakers aren't banged up. Collin Sexton missed all of preseason as he continues to deal with what the team called a "lower right leg injury."

Sexton has yet to suit up for the purple and gold, and his status for Wednesday's game is unclear.

Lakers Could Soon Have Collin Sexton Available After Preseason Absence

Sexton spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that he's feeling good after being a full participant in practice, via Lakers Nation.

“We’re taking it day by day,” Sexton said of his injury. “At the end of the day, I had a really good practice today. Felt good, super excited to be back out there with the guys.”

Through training camp and preseason, JJ Redick was vague about Sexton's injury, and the guard followed suit when asked what it was.

“Some lower leg, like a little here and there thing, tightness and stuff,” Sexton said. "But I feel pretty good."

Although Sexton missed all five preseason games, it appears he is heading in the right direction.

Lakers Could Help Collin Sexton Reach a Milestone He Has Never Experienced

The 27-year-old signed with the Lakers this past offseason. He signed a two-year, $19 million contract after spending last season with the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

Sexton was relatively healthy last season, playing in 68 games. The former Alabama Crimson Tide averaged 15.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 0,7 steals per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.1% from three.

He attempted 4.1 threes last season. He played in 42 games with the Hornets and 26 with the Bulls. The 27-year-old started 22 games.

The veteran guard now comes to Los Angeles, hoping to make the playoffs finally. The former first-round pick has missed the playoffs in each of his first eight seasons.

He hopes to see a different outcome in Los Angeles this season, which is a big reason he chose the Lakers in the first place: their commitment to winning, via The California Post.

“I definitely feel like it was super important – finding a place where I can compete and not be at the crib in April right after the season ends,” Sexton said. “So at the end, just having the opportunity to be a part of this organization and be a part of the team, I was super grateful. And I’m super thankful."

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