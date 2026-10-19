Lakers’ Jaden Hardy Addresses Opportunity Amid Point Guard Uncertainty

If things go their way, the Los Angeles Lakers can establish themselves as one of the league's best teams.

The Lakers have a top-five player on their roster in Luka Doncic, plus enough depth to compete with and beat the best teams in the NBA.

The NBA season has arrived, and soon we'll see whether the Lakers' offseason moves paid off. It's officially a new era in Lakers basketball, orchestrated (somewhat) by Doncic.

Doncic is the team's sole focal point; however, he'll need help to get the Lakers where they want to go. The 27-year-old will be the starting point guard and handle the ball for most of the team, but as we saw in preseason when he wasn't out there, that area was a concern.

Depth and health at point guard remain a concern, but one player who can help is veteran Jaden Hardy.

Jaden Hardy Makes His Case to Stay on the Roster

Hardy's future with the Lakers is unclear; however, the team may have no choice but to keep him on to address those point guard struggles, and he believes he's the right man for the job.

Hardy addressed his role and shared how he plans to make an impact.

“Obviously, just wanted to come out here confident, playing within the pace of the game, trying to find my spot," Hardy said after the Nuggets game.

"Also, trying to find my teammates, play the right way. And I feel like I did a good job of that. Just trying to come out and play with energy, give the team some sparks.”

Hardy also added that playing with confidence has helped him in the preseason.

“Sometimes, whenever I'm out there, I try to just be confident to pick up my spots," Hardy said. "Whether I get in the first half, second half, just still trying to stay true to myself whenever I get out there, not trying to switch my game, and just being confident within myself. I know my teammates trust me to go out there and make plays, or make plays for them, so whenever I get out there, I'm just trying to be confident in my game.”

Jaden Hardy’s Contract Could Be Key to His Lakers Future

Hardy is playing on an expiring $6 million deal.

Because of that, Hardy could make the roster to start the season, as the front office is more likely to use him as a salary-matching trade chip than to waive him outright and take a cap hit.

Hardy showed flashes of being a reliable point guard during the preseason.

The Lakers acquired Hardy from the Wizards in a trade that sent Deandre Ayton to Washington. Los Angeles received two future second-round picks in 2031 and 2032.

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