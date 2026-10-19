Lakers’ JJ Redick Makes Feelings Clear on Walker Kessler’s First Season

The Los Angeles Lakers' 2026-27 NBA season is here.

We're only a few days away from the Lakers' opening night contest against the Golden State Warriors, marking the start of a new era in Los Angeles with Luka Doncic leading the way.

The Lakers are unequivocally Doncic's team, and they made that clear this past summer with how they built the roster. Every move this summer was meant to please Doncic, with the biggest coming in the form of Walker Kessler.

Los Angeles traded for the 25-year-old in a sign-and-trade deal. The Lakers then locked him up long-term, signing Kessler to a four-year, $130 million contract.

The price to acquire Kessler was steep, as the Lakers had to give up an unprotected 2031 first-round pick, an unprotected 2033 first-round pick, a 2028 first-round pick swap, and a 2030 first-round pick swap.

Expectations are sky-high for the former first-round pick in Los Angeles, and head coach JJ Redick made it clear.

Lakers’ Championship Expectations Are a Big Part of Walker Kessler’s Appeal

Following the preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets, Redick said he believes Kessler wanted to come to Los Angeles because of the expectations that come with being a Laker.

“I think he wants to embrace that," Redick said. "I think that's why he wanted to be a Laker and why he wanted to be here was because of the fact that there are stakes every single night when you wear a Lakers uniform. ... There's no way to predict that because you've never dealt with it before. But he's got great support around him. His agent, Aaron Mintz, has been a longtime friend of mine. I'm here to help him. Like, we're all here to support him. All these guys that haven't gone through it, there's nothing like it. I think they all want to embrace it. They all have a chip on their shoulder about it and they want to make Lakers fans proud. I know they will.”

Can Walker Kessler Handle Expectations of Playing for the Lakers?

Kessler will enter this season with expectations he's never dealt with in his NBA career.

The 25-year-old began his career with the Utah Jazz, and while he made a name for himself, the team had no real expectations, as they were a tanking team throughout his tenure.

Kessler had the talent, but many wondered whether it could translate to a contending team. This season will certainly answer those doubts.

The Lakers need Kessler to perform like an All-NBA defensive player and be in the conversation for NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Anything short of that will be a disappointment, especially considering the package the Lakers sent out to acquire him.

His first two games as a Laker came with mixed reviews; however, he'll ultimately be judged on how he performs throughout the 82-game season and beyond.

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