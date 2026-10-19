Lakers Officially Part Ways With Dalton Knecht

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially finalized their roster ahead of the start of the 2026-27 NBA season.

There’s been a lot of speculation over the last couple of months about what the Lakers will do to get their roster to the maximum of 15 players, whether it be making a two-for-one trade or simply waiving one of their players.

Lakers Waive Former First-Round Pick Dalton Knecht

Ahead of Monday’s NBA deadline to finalize rosters, the Lakers decided to part ways with former first-round draft pick Dalton Knecht in order to get down to the requirement of 15 players, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving 2024 No. 17 pick Dalton Knecht, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/SaeDxdSBUo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 19, 2026

With the Lakers’ roster now finalized, the team will focus on being ready for the season opener against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 21.

Lakers Made Right Move Waiving Knecht, But Team Still Thin in Frontcourt

At one point, Knecht was one of the most promising young players on the Lakers. He was a talented scorer off the bench who seemed to be brimming with confidence, with the ability to score 30 or more points while being a serious threat from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately, the Lakers tried to sell high on Knecht in order to address a need in the paint by trading him to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for center Mark Williams. That didn't turn out as planned, with Los Angeles rescinding the trade after not liking what they saw in Williams' physical, meaning Knecht had to return to the team.

The Tennessee product was never the same as he headed into a downward spiral ultimately resulting in being unable to make the final roster ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The Lakers reveal their updated roster after waiving Dalton Knecht pic.twitter.com/YGU5uJJgUH — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 19, 2026

Although it was the right call to waive Knecht as he showed no signs of returning to his form from his rookie season, the Lakers are still thin in the frontcourt without much depth at the center position.

Walker Kessler will lead the way as the starter while veteran big man Kevon Looney will be the backup at the five spot.

Sandro Mamukelashvili can play some minutes at center, but it's highly likely head coach JJ Redick and his coaching staff will use the veteran newcomer at power forward pimarily.

It'll be interesting to see if the Lakers still try to add another big or wait until the NBA trade deadline to see if any opportunities pop up.

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