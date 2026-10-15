Lakers’ Walker Kessler Makes Immediate Impact in Preseason Debut

Walker Kessler made his Los Angeles Lakers preseason debut Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors, and it was everything Los Angeles could ask for and more.

Kessler, 25, arrived in Los Angeles as the ideal center to play alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Doncic viewed him as the long-term fit he wanted alongside him, and Kessler showed why the Lakers gave up so much to acquire him this past summer.

The Lakers feel confident in the package they gave up for Kessler, hoping to secure another elusive title in their prestigious history. Los Angeles has a long way to go in that department, but they believe they have the core to get things done, sooner rather than later.

Kessler's debut on Tuesday night against the Warriors proved that they are on the right track.

JJ Redick Points to Walker Kessler’s All-Around Impact

Lakers head coach JJ Redick couldn't be more pleased with his star center's performance.

“I think he's a great fit for our team. I thought he did a nice job of running the floor, crashing, had some terrific rebounds in traffic, protected the rim," Redick said.

"Just [a] really, really good first half from him. I think I mentioned this, they [the Warriors] had two offensive rebounds at halftime and they had 13 in the second half."

The newest Lakers big man did exactly what Los Angeles expects of him. Kessler had 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 16 minutes of action.

Walker Kessler vs Warriors:



16 MIN 11 PTS 9 REB 1 AST 1 STL 1 BLK 70.9 TS% pic.twitter.com/FH7MXFvS5z — Laker Performances (@LALPerformance) October 14, 2026

He only played the first half in the contest.

"It was a lot of fun being out there again. It's been so long," Kessler said.

"Before the game, I was actually pretty nervous, but getting out there and just playing with the guys, it was a blast. I can't really speak to, I mean I think I have a certain presence on the floor."

Lakers Made a Major Investment to Land Walker Kessler

Kessler last appeared in an NBA game on Oct. 31 for the Jazz before undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder in November.

Even with that being the case, the Lakers were hellbent on doing what they could to secure Kessler, and it was not cheap.

The Lakers acquired Kessler from the Jazz in a four-year, $130 million sign-and-trade. His deal includes a player option and a full trade kicker.

Los Angeles sent out two unprotected first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps.

The Lakers' top priority this summer was upgrading the center position. They now have one they believe can get them over the top and help them add to their trophy collection.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.