Luka Doncic Sends Clear Message About Being Face of Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have a new face of the franchise, and he goes by the name of Luka Doncic.

The 27-year-old superstar is in his second full season in the Purple and Gold, and it is expected to be his best yet.

Doncic is unequivocally the best player on the team and the face of the Lakers after an overhauled offseason. The Lakers brought in nine new players, hoping to build the best possible team around the six-time All-NBA guard.

Luka Doncic Hopes to Remain With the Lakers for a Long Time

Doncic's goal in Los Angeles is simple: win NBA championships.

That's the only thing that matters for an illustrious organization like the Lakers, and they hope Doncic is at the center of those championships.

That goal is a ways away. In the meantime, Doncic is embracing being the face of arguably the biggest organization in the world, as he put it.

"I mean, obviously, the Lakers is one of the biggest organizations in the world, if not the biggest," Doncic said after the win over the Warriors.

“Obviously the Lakers, is one of the biggest organizations in the world, if not the biggest,” Doncic said of the 17-time NBA champions. “It’s a lot of honor just to be the face of the franchise and I hope I can stay here long, and it doesn’t feel, not different but like I said, it’s very much an honor and just enjoy this moment.”

Doncic and the Lakers started off the 2026-27 season on a high note. After a shaky first quarter against the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers quickly found their groove, including Doncic.

The Lakers superstar guard was his typical self in the first game of the season.

Doncic led the game with 28 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in 30 minutes of action. Last season, Doncic played in only eight games where he tallied 30 minutes or less.

Lakers’ Offense Shines in Blowout Victory Over Warriors

Turnovers were an issue for the Lakers, and they lost that battle 18-16, but otherwise they controlled every facet of the game.

The Lakers overall dominated the much smaller Warriors, earning their first win of the season, 127-105.

Los Angeles showed its full prowess on both ends of the court, especially on offense. The Lakers were humming, shooting 57% from the field and 39% from three.

They won the paint battle, 66-56, and missed only three free throws on 27 attempts. The Lakers were a well-oiled machine in the first game, and they'll look to carry that momentum on Friday night when they host their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers.

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