Is Chet Holmgren Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Raptors)

Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Chet Holmgren could miss the front end of a back-to-back on Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Holmgren (back spasms) is listed as questionable for this matchup, and he's one of several Thunder players on the injury report. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell are all out while Holmgren and Alex Caruso are questionable.

Chet Holmgren (back spasms) is questionable tomorrow vs the Raptors.



Alex Caruso (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable.



SGA, JDub and Ajay Mitchell remain out. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) February 23, 2026

As a result, the Thunder are underdogs on the road against Toronto in this matchup. OKC is coming off a huge upset win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Holmgren played in that game, scoring 17 points and grabbing 15 rebounds.

There's a chance OKC could limit Holmgren's workload and rest him on the front end of a back-to-back, especially with a date with the Pistons looming. This season, Holmgren has appeared in 51 of the Thunder's 58 games, averaging 17.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

With his status up in the air for this matchup, I have another Thunder player that I believe is worth a look in the player prop market on Tuesday.

Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Raptors

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cason Wallace 15+ Points and Assists (-152)

Cason Wallace has been thrust into a starting role with the Thunder down so many players, and he should have a big role running this offense with SGA, Williams and Mitchell all sidelined on Tuesday.

If Holmgren (questionable) also misses Tuesday’s matchup, Wallace could be one of the go-to options on the offensive end, making this a pretty intriguing number for the former first-round pick.

Wallace has 15 or more points and assists in five of his nine games this month (all starts), averaging 12.8 points and 4.7 assists per game during that stretch. He’s coming off a big game on Sunday against Cleveland, dropping 20 points and 10 dimes while taking a season-high 17 shots.

Since Feb. 1, Wallace has more games with double-digit shot attempts (five) than he did the entire season to that point (four). That gives him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop, especially since the Thunder have to rely on him with their top initiators on offense out of the lineup.

