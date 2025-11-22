Ex-Lakers Exec Jesse Buss Makes Surprise Prediction for LA Under New Owner Mark Walter

Former Los Angeles Lakers executives Joey and Jesse Buss made public the team's surprising decision to fire the two Thursday morning in addition to letting much of their scouting department go as the team reorganizes its basketball operations department.

The two have held key roles in the Lakers front office over the past decade working in the scouting department. At the time of their firing, Joey Buss' was the alternate governor and vice president of research and development. Jesse Buss was the Lakers' assistant general manager.

More news: Shea Serrano Gets Honest About How Lakers-Era Shaquille O'Neal Would Fare Today

Jeanie Buss, Joey and Jesse's sister, retains her role as the team's governor. Jesse told The Athletic in an exclusive interview that he hasn't spoken with Jeanie — or Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka — in five months.

"As time went on and there was a lack of communication between not only my sister and I, but the organization as a whole while I was combating various health issues, I kind of felt like the writing was on the wall," Jesse Buss said. "The sale of the team happening kind of more or less just solidified it in my mind. And I just more or less expected it. Obviously this is a job I’ve loved for a very long time. And I love this organization. I love the fans. I love the city of Los Angeles. It’s pretty much all I’ve known my entire life."

More news: Lakers' JJ Redick Called Out by Timberwolves Coach

Jesse said his support for the Lakers won't end even though his tenure in the front office is coming to a close. Additionally, while the team's sale to an ownership group let by Mark Walter — who also owns the Los Angeles Dodgers — ultimately led to Jesse and Joey's firing, Buss said he thought the team's future was in good hands.

"I think Mark Walter has had a ton of success, obviously, in the sports landscape, and being able to see what he’s done with the Dodgers has been simply amazing," Buss said. "I think the Lakers are in great hands, honestly. Now, I think the team, as currently constructed, obviously it looks like that they could definitely make some noise this season. And it’s been an absolute thrill to watch them. I think JJ (Redick) is an absolutely fantastic coach and I think he’s proven that over the last year and some change."

Jesse Buss Takes Shot at Lakers' Stewardship Since Dr. Jerry Buss' Passing

Buss added that he felt the way the Lakers had been run over the past decade, after the death of his father, Jerry, was not conducive to producing a championship-caliber team.

"I hope going forward that Mark can kind of bring a lot of what he brought to the Dodgers," Buss said. "Because I think if the vision, more or less, is the same from what I’ve seen over the last 10 years, then it necessarily isn’t always going to lead to the success that Laker fans have become accustomed to when my dad ran the operations and owned the team."

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.