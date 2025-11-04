Is Austin Reaves Pricing Himself Out of a Return to the Lakers?
Los Angeles Lakers combo guard Austin Reaves has leveled up this year. Will it cost the Lakers more than they can afford to bring him back next summer?
The 6-foot-5 Oklahoma product, 27, has been on a tear of late. Across his seven healthy games for the Lakers this year, Reaves has been averaging 31.1 points on .489/.344/.903 shooting splits, 9.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds a night.
More news: Former NBA Veteran Makes Shocking Season Comparison for Austin Reaves and LeBron James
Reaves did sit out a shorthanded LA's most recent game, an improbable 123-115 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, due to a groin issue, but the hope is that won't cause him to miss too many further matchups, per Dan Woike of The Athletic.
Without Reaves, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, or Gabe Vincent available among the Lakers' rotation players, the team still managed to pull off an improbable victory. In their absence, center Deandre Ayton walloped his old team with a 29-point, 10-rebound masterpiece. Power forward Riu Hachimura scored 28 points of his own, and a two-way player, guard Nick Smith Jr., scored 25 points (on 10-of-15 shooting) and dished out six assists off the Lakers' bench.
Los Angeles is now 6-2 on the year, despite James having missed all eight of those games and Doncic having sat out four.
Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst of ESPN report that Reaves is expected to fetch a pretty penny in free agency next summer, provided he declines his team option as he's expected to do.
"The belief around the league is that $30 million per year is the absolute baseline for Reaves' services. (There are currently 59 NBA players making at least that much.)," Bontemps and Windhorst write.
More news: Lakers Players Taking Wild Approach to Motivate Deandre Ayton
"Another executive theorized that with Reaves being able to get as much as four years and roughly $180 million from another team in free agency, that a five-year deal for more total dollars could be a good compromise to get a deal done to keep Reaves in L.A.," Bontemps and Windhorst add.
"I don't think he's going to quite keep up this pace because LeBron will take away touches," the executive said, "but he is good and the Lakers intend to keep him and he intends to stay, so my guess is it gets done."
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.