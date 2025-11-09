JJ Redick Doesn't Hold Back After Hawks Throttle Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers' 122-102 loss to the Atlanta Hawks was never pretty, as 20-point losses rarely are.
In fact, the Hawks' win was so dominant that once they obtained an 8-7 lead over Los Angeles in the early minutes of the first quarter, the Lakers never jumped ahead on the scoreboard for the remainder of the game.
A clearly frustrated JJ Redick addressed reporters after the game, keeping his answers short after the Lakers' uninspiring performance.
"Just not a lot to like tonight," Redick told reporters of the Lakers' loss, which snapped a five-game winning streak.
The Hawks pulled off the win despite missing several key pieces, including four starters and five main rotation players. Star guard Trae Young and center Kristaps Porzingis were among those who missed the game.
"They brought the requisite level of effort and urgency and physicality," Redick said.
LA Lost Sans Two All-Stars
Redick told reporters that he was planning on reviewing the film with the team rather than "flushing it" and moving on. There was clearly little that Redick was pleased with, as he told reporters he knew within the first two minutes of the game that his starting unit was not going to be capable of winning against the Hawks.
The Lakers will have to make corrections on the fly, as they have four more games remaining on a long road trip.
They will next face the 3-6 Charlotte Hornets on Monday night at 4 p.m. PT. Reaves is expected to return at some point during the Lakers' road trip, but his status for the game against the Hornets is in question.
