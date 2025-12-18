Lakers Legend Shaquille O'Neal Has Harsh Truth for LeBron James

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal knows a thing or two about playing a long career. O'Neal played 19 seasons in the NBA, including eight years in Los Angeles, before calling it a career after the 2010-11 season.

While O'Neal's 19 seasons pale in comparison to Lakers star forward LeBron James' NBA-record 23 seasons, the 53-year-old had some words of advice for James as he nears the end of a legendary career.

As the Lakers are enjoying career seasons from two of their young stars, O'Neal noted that he thinks James is committing to a newfound identity as more of a role player than the Lakers' go-to guy.

“Man, I don’t wanna be the one to say LeBron is a complementary player," O'Neal said on the Dan Patrick Show. "It’s just that I think LeBron knows and understands that at some point, this thing comes to an end. And LeBron has always been a team guy first, so, you know, right now he’s integrated.”

James has played well over his past three games, averaging over 24 points per game while shooting 56 percent from the field. However, it is clear from statistics alone that James is not playing the role as a team's leading scorer that fans of the NBA are so used to.

The 40-year-old is averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists on the season — numbers that are impressive for an NBA player, no matter their age. However, with the NBA's leading scorer in points per game on the roster in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, who is enjoying a career year, averaging over 27 points per game, it's clear that James' role is to support the two rather than outscore them.

“Listen, Austin Reaves is playing lights out. Luka is the leading scorer in the NBA, he’s playing lights out," O'Neal said. "I mean, LeBron is smart enough to know to let these guys cook… I’m not gonna be the guy to say, ‘LeBron, you need to be a complementary player.’ LeBron knows and understands how to win, knows and understands how to run a team. And all the greats come to this point.”

