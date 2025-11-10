All Lakers

Lakers Announce Final Austin Reaves Injury Update Ahead of Hornets Game

Jan 27, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) during the second quarter at the Spectrum Center.
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves has been riding pine across the past week while grappling with a groin strain, missing three games.

Now, he'll be back in the saddle for LA's tilt Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets, Jovan Buha reports.

LeBron James, Adou Thiero, and Gabe Vincent all remain out, however.

This story will be updated...

