Lakers Announce Major Marcus Smart Injury Update Ahead of NBA Cup Quarterfinals

The Los Angeles Lakers have received a major injury update on three-time All-Defensive Team guard Marcus Smart, a key offseason signing who has been out for the last six contests with a back lingering.

The 31-year-old has been available for 14 contests with the 17-6 Lakers so far, during his inaugural season with the franchise. When the Oklahoma State product has suited up, he's been an effective defensive presence.

More news: How Much Better Would Magic Johnson Make Luka Doncic? Shea Serrano Breaks It Down

Across his 14 healthy bouts (nine starts), Smart has been averaging 9.3 points on .408/.254/.938 shooting splits, 2.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per.

The 6-foot-3 pro recently spoke with reporters in the ramp-up to LA's slated Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinal clash, and offered a hopeful update on his health, per Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell.

Marcus Smart said he’s planning to play Wednesday vs. San Antonio after missing the previous six games:



“Back is feeling good. Felt good in practice today ... I’m gonna give it a shot tomorrow and see how it feels.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 9, 2025

“Back is feeling good. Felt good in practice today," Smart said on Tuesday. "I’m gonna give it a shot tomorrow and see how it feels.”

Los Angeles has yet to submit its official injury report for Wednesday's do-or-die showdown with the San Antonio Spurs, slated to tip off at 7 p.m. PT.

Thriving Sans Victor Wembanyama

Although San Antonio will be suiting up without its best player, All-Star center Victor Wembanyama, the club has performed capably in his absence, thanks in large part to the efforts of star guards De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. Wembanyama has been on the shelf for the Spurs' past 10 contests due to a calf injury, and has an unclear return timeline.

The Spurs have gone 8-2 sans the 7-foot-5 big man so far, improving their record to 16-7 on the year — good for fifth in the Western Conference.

More news: Shea Serrano Gets Honest About How Lakers-Era Shaquille O'Neal Would Fare Today

Los Angeles went undefeated in West Group A. Its relatively uncompetitive group play slate comprised clashes against the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

San Antonio, meanwhile, went 3-1 in West Group C, besting the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets. The Spurs' only blemish in the group play stage was a 109-108 defeat to the Golden State Warriors.

This season, the Lakers brought in a former No. 1 pick to help serve as a Wembanyama stopper: Deandre Ayton. The 7-footer out of Arizona has been impressive thus far manning the paint, and will now likely have to fend off reserve center Luke Kornet.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.