Lakers' Gabe Vincent Sends Warning to Opponents Trying to Score on Him
Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard Gabe Vincent may have missed much of the 4-2 squad's early slate of regular season games, but when he has played he's shown why Lakers team president and general manager Rob Pelinka wanted to splurge on him with a three-year, $33 million free agent contract in the summer of 2023.
Although he's only 6-foot-2, the University of California at Santa Barbara product refuses to back down from any of the opponents he covers.
More news: Former NBA Veteran Makes Shocking Season Comparison for Austin Reaves and LeBron James
When asked after LA's season opener, a disappointing 119-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors, how he felt about getting frequently switched onto former Miami Heat teammate Jimmy Butler, Vincent was practically defiant about the move in postgame comments to reporters — as captured by ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
“I just guard him. If they want to give Jimmy the ball a hundred times, they're probably gonna lose with me guarding him on the block," Vincent reflected on being switched onto the 6-foot-7 Butler. "I just guard him. I don't really see it as a size give-up. It's more of, like, if this is how you guys want to play, that’s in our favor. So, go for it. Try to beat Gabe Vincent 1-on-1 in the post. You're probably not gonna score 100 points.”
Vincent's Latest Health Setback
Injuries have hampered Vincent's California return. He was limited to just 11 healthy regular season games (and all five playoff contests) during his first year with the franchise, 2023-24. While he was largely available last season, his luck has already taken a turn for the worse, during the last year of his deal.
Vincent sprained his left ankle in the second half of an eventual 127-120 victory against the lowly Sacramento Kings (1-4) on the road. Although he departed the arena wearing a walking boot, initial X-rays were negative. Further imaging this week indicated that he will sit out the next two-to-four weeks recuperating from the sprain.
More news: Lakers Players Taking Wild Approach to Motivate Deandre Ayton
Head coach JJ Redick had been starting Vincent at the beginning of the season in the absence of 21-time All-NBA power forward LeBron James. The 40-year-old has been shelved since the summer, missing all of the preseason and regular season so far, due to a sciatica issue on his right side and lower back.
Redick may have been inspired to start Vincent after the 29-year-old enjoyed a prolific preseason. He averaged 16.3 points while shooting 47.4 percent from the field, including 55.6 percent from beyond the arc.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.