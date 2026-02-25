Lakers Give Major Update on Rob Pelinka's Future With Team

Earlier this month, news surfaced that the Los Angeles Lakers would be shaking things up in the team’s front office, aiming to model it after the Los Angeles Dodgers now that the team is under new ownership, with Mark Walter taking over for the Buss family.

Changes have already begun, with the longtime president of business operations, Tim Harris, stepping down from his post. The Lakers moved quickly to bring in Harris’ successor, with Lon Rosen, who had been with the Dodgers since 2012, taking over.

Lon Rosen Opens Up About Lakers GM Rob Pelinka’s Role Moving Forward

Feb 4, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka introduced guard Luka Doncic at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, after the matchup against the visiting Orlando Magic, Rosen addressed the media and offered insight into general manager Rob Pelinka’s future with the team amid changes to the front office, via Broderick Turner of the L.A. Times.

“Rob’s empowered to do what he does,” Rosen said. “And he’s talked about it and I can talk about it. Andrew Friedman and Farhan Zaidi, they have involvement helping Rob a bit. It gives you a deeper bench, and I think Rob appreciates that. And it is unique. But they have a skill set that they can transfer some of it here. And that’s really how we look at it. Look, I have a really good relationship with Rob. I’ve known Rob Pelinka from when he was representing Kobe (Bryant). I met him many many years ago.”

Although there’s been a lot of speculation about Pelinka’s future with the Lakers, with drastic changes being the norm when there’s new ownership, the 56-year-old seems to be safe for the time being.

However, anything can happen in the coming months, especially if Pelinka fails to make the right moves to improve this roster during the upcoming NBA offseason, as many anticipate the Lakers going all out to acquire superstar big man Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lakers Set to Raise Season Ticket Prices Next Season

Nov 5, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers player Teoscar Hernandez, majority owner Mark Walter during recognition for the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series victory at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Along with changes to the front office, the Lakers’ brass are raising season ticket prices, according to a statement sent to ESPN.

"We are adjusting season ticket pricing for next season," the statement said. "The updates reflect the current market landscape and demand."

Obviously, fans never like change when it hits their bank accounts, and this one has sparked some outrage, as the price hike is considerable.

Even though Lakers fans aren’t initially fond of the price hike, Walter and company intend to set this team up for a promising future with superstar Luka Doncic leading the way, and may start making some game-changing moves this summer.

