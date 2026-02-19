Lakers Add Key Architect of Dodgers’ Business Success to Front Office

Earlier this month, news surfaced that the Los Angeles Lakers were planning drastic changes, aiming to model their front office after the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have had nothing but success since Mark Walter and his ownership group bought the franchise in 2012.

Those changes have already begun, with longtime executive Tim Harris announcing earlier this week he’d be stepping down as president of business operations.

Lakers Name Lon Rosen New President of Business Operations

May 9, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers executive vice president and chief marketing officer Lon Rosen reacts during a MLB baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, the Lakers announced that they had appointed former Los Angeles Dodgers executive Lon Rosen as the new president of business operations, replacing Harris.

Lakers announced that they've named Lon Rosen the new President of Business Operations:

Rosen has been with the Dodgers since Walter took over, serving as the executive vice president and chief marketing officer. However, he’s got a long history with the Lakers, going back to when Dr. Jerry Buss was running the show.

Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss said the following about the team bringing in Rosen to replace Harris.

“For many years, I have seen the impact that Lon has had in our industry,” Buss said of Rosen. “Over that time, I have learned that not only is Lon a great person, but he also has a deep understanding of both sports and entertainment and a true feel for where this business is headed.

"Finding someone who could fill Tim's shoes overseeing the business side of our organization would never be easy. The answer, we soon realized, was someone both Mark and I knew well - and who already understood the values, culture and commitment to excellence of both the Dodgers and the Lakers."

Rosen is ecstatic and incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the Lakers’ front office and help the storied franchise move forward, as he said in the team’s press release.

"I'm beyond grateful to Jeanie and Mark [Walter] for trusting me with this incredible opportunity," said Rosen. "As everyone knows, the economics of the sports business are constantly changing - and they will continue to do so.

"But, at root, my job is a simple one: figuring out how to do right by our employees and our partners while ensuring that the Lakers continue to provide an unparalleled experience for our fans in Los Angeles and around the world. I look forward to working alongside Jeanie, Rob [Pelinka] and the whole front-office team to make that happen."

It’ll be interesting to see what other changes the Lakers’ brass make in the coming months and how the master plan unfolds ahead of an important NBA offseason filled with opportunities to build the team’s long-term future around superstar Luka Doncic.