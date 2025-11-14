Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick predicted that star guard Austin Reaves would have a breakout season, and so far, he is proving to be right.

Reaves is having a career season by nearly every measure. He is averaging 30.3 points, 9.0 assists, and 5.1 rebounds, along with 1.5 steals, entering Wednesday's game.

The 27-year-old is putting up his numbers on 48 percent from the floor and 32.4 percent from deep, while missing a week of action with a groin injury.

More news: Lakers' JJ Redick Reveals 'First Person I Called in Free Agency' This Summer

Luka Doncic and LeBron James have missed time to start the season, but Reaves has stepped up as the team's third star and powered them to victories without the other key players.

Redick has done an excellent job of scheming up an offense built around Reaves — also the tandem of Reaves and Doncic — which has delivered promising results.

The fifth-year man from Arkansas rebounds well for a guard, drawing contact and finishing effectively at the rim. Additionally, his ball-handling has significantly improved, allowing him to create space for himself.

Added Responsibilities

The Lakers gave Reaves additional responsibilities this season, and he has established himself alongside James and Doncic, at least in terms of how the team operates.

"The biggest thing was him taking a step forward as a leader and recognizing that it's as much his team as it is LeBron's team or Luka's team," Redick told ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"And acknowledging that he does have innate, natural leadership skills and being able to tap into those more consistently. I told him, he's out of excuses. You're no longer the undrafted guy who's a young player. You're one of the [main] guys now, and he's been very responsive to that."

More news: Former Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Gets Honest About Why Russell Westbrook Era Failed

According to Reaves, Redick was intentional about believing he could become a focal point for the Lakers.

"He basically pulled me in and was like, 'Obviously this isn't all on you, but take control. Be a leader,'" Reaves said, per Dave McMenamin.

"The same talk over and over again was, 'Your teammates like you,' which I don't even know if they actually do, but he just kept telling me. ... 'You kind of just hiding in the back is over. You have to take control and speak up and be a leader of this team.'"

If Reaves continues to perform at this level, he will earn himself a significant payday, and the Lakers will be compelled to submit competitive bids to retain their homegrown talent in Los Angeles.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.