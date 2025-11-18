The Los Angeles Lakers' season could hinge on the performance of center Deandre Ayton, who the team signed over the offseason.

“We need the best version of him for us to be as good as we can be,” Lakers guard Austin Reaves told Dan Woike of The Athletic. “If he’s that, then we can be a really good team. If he’s not, I still think with talent, we can win some games. But for us to be what we want to be, we need him to be the best version of himself every game.”

Ayton is fresh off of back-to-back 20-point performances in the Lakers' weekend wins over the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks. Ayton's performance was a welcome sight to a Lakers team that saw him struggle mightily against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, scoring just six points on 3-of-5 shooting.

While Ayton's motivation to play well stems from a range of reasons, including the fact that there are those across the league who have expressed their doubts in him being a viable starting center, Lakers head coach JJ Redick took a unique approach in hyping up the 27-year-old.

Ahead of the Lakers' win over the Bucks on Saturday night, Redick sported an interesting shirt in his pregame media conference.

“We just want him to be a lion,” Redick said before the game. “That’s all. We want him to be a lion.”

Ayton was a lion against hte Bucks, not only coming up with a 20-point, 10-rebound performance but also showing that he can be a defensive weapon while holding center Myles Turner to just three points and keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo from completely taking over the game.

According to Woike, Ayton had a candid, profanity-filled conversation about his reputation and expectations going forward.

"They say if this s— don't work out for me, this is my last year. Everybody and they mama have been saying that," Ayton said, later adding that he was confused as to why Redick was calling him a lion.

Reaves Backs Up Ayton

Later, Reaves defended Ayton — who has been criticized following a disappointing follow-up to a promising start to the former No. 1 overall pick's career.

“It’s unfortunate that the world works this way, that you hear things about people before you’re around ’em, that people try to paint a narrative of character. The best thing you could do is … you have to be your own judge of character towards people these days,” Reaves said. “The things that you hear, the things that I heard about him, was that he wasn’t coachable, moody, and it’s been completely opposite.”

