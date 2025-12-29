JJ Redick Urged to Demote Lakers Starter By Former NBA All-Star

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has been pressured to make a starting lineup change by a former five-time NBA All-Star.

The Lakers got a reprieve from their miserable three-game losing skid on Sunday, when they beat up on one of the Western Conference's worst teams.

In a 125-101 victory against the Sacramento Kings, five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic dropped 34 points (on 11-of-23 shooting from the field and 7-of-8 shooting from the charity stripe), seven assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block in just 32:44. 21-time All-NBA forward LeBron James chipped in 24 points (on 11-of-13 shooting from the floor and just 1-of-1 shooting from the free throw line), five assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Lakers center Deandre Ayton logged an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Still, former Washington Wizards All-Star point guard-turned-Prime Video commentator John Wall thinks that Redick needs to make a change.

“For me, one move I would love to see is taking Rui out of the starting lineup, adding Marcus Smart there. I think, a guy who’s going to be able to guard the best player there and give them space and get them shots. That’s what they need," Wall said.

The 6-foot-3 Smart, a former three-time All-Defensive Teamer, would help clean up some of the perimeter defensive issues inherent in starting Doncic, James, and Austin Reaves.

Smart's Impact on the Floor

Smart has been elevated to a starting role in the absence of Reaves — who'll be on the shelf for the next four weeks at least with a calf strain. He scored no points in Sacramento on 0-of-1 shooting, but notched a +10 plus-minus largely for his efforts containing Kings guards Keon Ellis (who went 1-of-5 from the floor) and Russell Westbrook (6-of-17).

On the year, Smart boasts an on/off net rating of +8.3, which reflects the positive impact the Oklahoma State product has had on the Lakers this season.

“Rui’s great, he does other little things, little intangibles. But he’s (Rui’s) not supposed to be guarding Kevin Durant, guarding the best player on the opposing team," Wall said. "So, I think, that’s what you got a Marcus Smart or a Jarred Vanderbilt for. One of those guys need more minutes, because those hustle and play hard every play, those guys will do that.”

Smart, 31, is a far more competent offensive player than Jarred Vanderbilt. This year, he's averaging 9.8 points on 40.2 percent shooting from the floor and 92.3 percent shooting from the foul line, plus 2.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals.

