Lakers' Jake LaRavia Sends Clear Message After Worst Loss of Season
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia signed a two-year deal over the summer, a low-key signing that did not generate buzz.
His signing was initially seen as a flyer on a promising young wing player who could eventually become a rotation player, but early in the season, he is proving to be much more than what the Lakers paid for.
In 10 games, he is averaging 12.2 points, 2.7 assists, and 5.2 rebounds, all of which are career highs so far.
He is shooting 55.6 percent from the floor, 41.2 percent from deep, while boasting a 64.2 percent effective field goal rate.
LaRavia was a player on the periphery with the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings, which led to him securing only a two-year, $10 million contract.
Considering his current performance and how forwards are valued in the modern NBA, the contract seems to be one of the best bargains available in free agency.
Due to injuries affecting key players such as Gabe Vincent, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Luka Doncic at various points this season, LaRavia has been given a starting spot in the rotation.
He took the opportunity and made the most of it. While his season has gone well overall, LaRavia and the Lakers hit a speed bump on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Lakers lost 122-102 to the Hawks. During the first three quarters, they were outscored by a total of 26 points, as the entire team played poorly.
After the game, LaRavia criticized the starting lineup for a slow start that cost them later on.
“It’s always up to that first group to come out and kick of set the tone and I just don’t think we really did that today," LaRavia said.
'They Outplayed Us'
"We kind of came out and got punched in our mouth and didn’t really have an answer for it. They just outplayed us at the end of the day. We struggled defensively, we had some turnovers that were not really good and they were scoring off the turnovers, which obviously doesn’t help.
"But at the end of the day, it’s just really up to that first group to come out and set the tone and we just gotta do a better job of that.”
The Lakers get a chance to bounce back on Monday when they face the Charlotte Hornets. Austin Reaves may return, as he is labeled questionable for the game.
