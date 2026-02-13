Lakers' LeBron James Opens Up About Setting Another Remarkable Milestone

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers played host to the Dallas Mavericks in their last game before heading into the All-Star break. Although superstar guard Luka Doncic wanted to be ready to take on his former team at Crypto.com Arena, the league's leading scorer had to sit for a fourth consecutive game due to a hamstring injury.

With Doncic still on the mend, fellow superstar LeBron James had to shoulder the load along with Austin Reaves. James put on a show, recording his first triple-double of the 2025-26 NBA season and making league history.

LeBron James Reacts to Making NBA History Once Again

Feb 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts on the court after a three-point basket in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

James became the oldest player in league history to record a triple-double at 41 years old, and he was asked about what that meant to him after the game in the Lakers locker room.

“The win, that’s the most important,” James said. “And to be able to do it and get the win, that means more to me than anything. But been very blessed to play this game, play at a high level and was able to do it again tonight.”

Along with setting the milestone as the oldest player with a triple-double, he also ranks fifth all-time in that category with 122. He's one of three active players on that list, joining Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets (182) and Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (207).

“Not that meaningful to me," James said. "I think what it represents is pretty cool and the fact that you can go out and have an impact in three facets of the game. Rebounding, the assists obviously is what I love the most, being able to get my guys involved. Throughout my career, I’ve always loved that more than anything. And being able to put the ball in the basketball obviously, that’s part of this game as well, to be able to score the ball. So I think what it means, to be able to have your hand in three facets of the game, making an impact in those three, that’s pretty cool.”

Mavericks' Jason Kidd on LeBron's Latest Milestone

Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd exchanges words with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Former Lakers assistant coach and Team USA teammate Jason Kidd saw James record a triple-double at 41 while coaching on the sideline for the Mavericks. He shared his reaction to the feat, which he called "impressive," after the game.

“It's pretty impressive," Kidd said. "I think, I might be wrong, he is leading the league in fast break points. I think. Understanding he is playing the game at a high level at the age of 41, to put up a triple-double is really amazing. It just shows, for someone that has taken care of his body and mind up until this point, it’s unbelievable he’s playing at a high level.”

Following Thursday's game, the NBA All-Star break officially gets underway, with James expected to play on Sunday in the All-Star Game alongside Doncic, who will try to make his return to represent the Lakers in the annual event.