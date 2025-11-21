NBA Insider Shares Lakers’ Biggest Area They Must Address Soon

The Los Angeles Lakers should be relatively happy with how their season has gone so far.

Even after missing star forward LeBron James for all but one of their 15 games, the Lakers are fourth in the Western Conference with an 11-4 record with key wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs.

More news: Lakers G League Coach Opens Up About LeBron James Practice Appearance

However, the Lakers are not without weaknesses this season, as evident in their blowout loss to the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the 121-92 loss, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves were held to just 32 combined points and shot a measly 1-for-12 from three-point range. As a whole, the Lakers made just 31 percent of their three-point attempts, a sign of a larger pattern that has been developing this season.

The Lakers have shot just 33.8 percent from three this season, ranking in the bottom third among all NBA teams. With both Doncic (31.7 percent from three this season) and Reaves (32.6 percent) shooting well below their career averages of 34.9 percent and 36.7 percent, respectively, James' reintroduction to the team adds an unexpected boost in three-point shotmaking, as the future Hall of Famer has been more productive from three over the past two seasons.

More news: Shea Serrano Gets Honest About How Lakers-Era Shaquille O'Neal Would Fare Today

ESPN reporter Kevin Pelton wrote that the Lakers could be actively looking to acquire a three-point specialist before the February trade deadline, as their offense is lacking in that department.

"Getting James back in the lineup Tuesday should help, given he has shot 39% from 3 the past two seasons. And Dalton Knecht and Jake LaRavia should improve on their 32.6% and 34.0% shooting, respectively," Pelton wrote. "Still, the Lakers could stand to upgrade on the minutes they're giving to defensive specialists Marcus Smart and Jarred Vanderbilt, who are both under 30% from beyond the arc. An ace shooter who can hold his own defensively would help the Lakers contend this season."

If Doncic and Reaves are able to improve their three-point shooting, it could negate the Lakers' need to be overly agressive in the trade market. However, depending on how much of their future assets they are willing to part with, adding a reliable three-point shooter could decide the fate of the 2025-26 Los Angeles Lakers.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.