NBA Stars Open Up on Lakers' LeBron James' Longevity, Retirement Looming

On Sunday, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers will play in the NBA All-Star Game for a record-setting 22nd time, continuing to make league history and setting the bar high for his peers and future players.

Ahead of Sunday's game, several All-Stars were asked about James and his remarkable longevity, as he'll be playing in this All-Star Game at 41, a feat only Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar accomplished.

Nikola Jokic Marvels at LeBron James' Longevity

Apr 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the fourth quarter in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images | Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images

Denver Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic didn't hold back on his thoughts about James still being able to play at 41 and how young players in the league can't do what the future Hall of Famer is doing on the floor.

"You can see how many players cannot stay healthy and cannot be in the league for such a long time," Jokic said of James. "I think being in this league for so long, and I'm going to say producing the numbers, he's still one of the best players in the league, even in this stage of his career. He's still making a change on the floor when he gets in and making advantage. I think it's impressive to see that someone is doing that for 22 years. We have some players who are, like, 19, 20 and still they're in the league. It's impressive. Definitely, we all should admire that, how good. I think maybe we don't see that right now, but after when he stops playing, I think we're going to admire it even more."

Victor Wembanyama Chimes in on LeBron

Nov 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) handles the ball in front of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Potentially the next face of the NBA when James eventually retires, Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, shared his thoughts on the four-time NBA champion and what he's learned from the iconic Lakers superstar.

"I actually think LeBron has some -- he's very intelligent in these areas," Wembanyama said of James. "Him obviously being the face of the league. Having very few mistakes, PR mistakes. I think that definitely takes some intelligence. No, I think there are many things to take from him. I've never had the chance to spend time with him, to have full discussion, but I would love to. I don't know how many millions of basketball players are on earth, and all of them can learn something from LeBron."

Wembanyama will definitely need to take some notes from James, as the Spurs' rising star will likely be the league's focus in the very near future.

Anthony Edwards Reveals Whether Tears Will Be Shed When LeBron Retires

Mar 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) hug after the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Another superstar on the rise in the league, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, opened up about whether he'll be one of the many who shed a tear when James finally calls it a career.

"Am I going to shed a tear? I might cry a little bit [smiling]," Edwards said.

Edwards also believes that Wembanyama will be the next face of the NBA.

"Man, them folks got [Victor] Wembanyama. They got Wembanyama. They'll be all right."

However, Wembanyama won't be among those shedding tears once James retires.

"No (smiling)," Wembanyama said on whether he'll cry when James walks away from the game. "You asked me to be honest. I'm not going to shed a tear, but it is going to be very weird, for sure."

Even though it will be odd when James is no longer playing in the league, the NBA seems to be in good hands with Wembanyama and Edwards potentially in the running to be the league's premier attraction for the next decade or more.